Infant Care Center Has Grand Opening

COLUMBIA - After more than 75 years teaching young students, the Nora Stewart Early Learning Center expanded Wednesday to reach an even broader student body. The Early Learning Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new infant daycare, named the Marnie Henderson Infant Care Center.

The Infant Care Center allows Nora Stewart to take care of children between the ages of six weeks and two years old, an age group the center has never been able to teach before.

"They learn motor skills," Executive Director Cheryl Howard said. "They play a lot on the floor with things that they can grasp and interact with. At this age, the child learns with very simple things and actions."

The Infant Care Center was built through donations as well as a sizeable amount of money left by Marnie Henderson, who was a good friend of one of the previous directors. The space for the center used to be a storage closet, but now features two cribs, a kitchen area and new books and toys.

There is currently only one infant who attends the center daily, but the group is hoping to have four infants total. Howard said that in the future the center might look to expand the infant center even further.