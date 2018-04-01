Infinity Home Care to pay $175K in Settlement

JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis-based home health care provider has agreed to pay the state nearly $175,000 to settle allegations of Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Chris Koster says the settlement with Infiniti Home Care Inc. resolves allegations that it had billed Medicaid for services it did not actually provide to disabled and elderly patients.

The settlement document asserts that Infiniti filed 47 false Medicaid claims between February 2009 and February 2012. But the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Infiniti.

The settlement was signed by representatives of Infiniti and the attorney general's office last month but was not announced by Koster until Thursday.