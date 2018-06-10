Infrastructure Fares Better in 2014 Session

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved funding for capital needs on college campuses and state facilities and even endorsed a half-billion-dollar sales tax proposal to bolster money for transportation.

After rejecting previous bonding proposals and a tax increase to pay for infrastructure needs, the state's Republican-led Legislature proved more receptive during its annual session that wrapped up Friday.

The final score card includes money for construction of a new building at the Fulton State Hospital and a bonding package for renovation and maintenance needs at state facilities and on college campuses.

Voters also will decide later this year on a three-quarters-of-a-cent transportation sales tax increase, which is expected to raise $534 million annually.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey says Missouri's infrastructure needs aren't going away.