Initiative petitions filed for two new tobacco tax increases

JEFFERSON CITY - Two new initiative petitions were filed Monday that would allow people to vote on proposed tobacco tax increases.

The Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association filed for two new initiative petitions that would allow people to vote on a 135 percent cigarette tax increase and a 50 percent tax increase on other tobacco products.

The first initiative petition would phase in a tax increase on cigarettes. The petition proposes the tax increase would be phased in, in three phases: 13 cents per pack on Jan. 1, 2017, five cents per pack on Jan. 1, 2019 and five cents per pack on Jan. 1, 2021.

The proposed tax increase would add 23 cents per pack of cigarettes. The current tax on cigarettes is 17 cents per pack.

Once fully phased in, the total tax on cigarettes would be 40 cents per pack.

Revenue from the cigarette tax increase would go toward transportation funds.

The second initiative petition would place a 50 percent tax increase on other tobacco products effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Revenue from the tax increase on other tobacco products would go toward a general revenue fund.

According to the MPCA, both of the proposed tax increases would result in revenues of more than $800 million in the first 10 years.