Injured Dog Found at Humane Society in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri is seeking information about a severely injured dog left outside its St. Louis headquarters this past weekend.

The female Dalmatian mix was abandoned early Saturday outside the society's Macklind Avenue offices. The dog's right paw had been chewed off and skin and tissue licked off its rear left paw, exposing bone. Its rear legs were infected with gangrene. The injuries were severe enough that the dog was euthanized.

The society is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the injured animal. It operates an animal cruelty hotline at (314) 647-4400.