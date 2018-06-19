Injuries Could Bench Three Tigers vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers could be without three players for Tuesday's home game vs. South Carolina. Coach Haith said senior forward Laurence Bowers probably will not play and miss his fourth straight game with an MCL sprain he suffered vs. Alabama.

Haith also said senior guard Keion Bell is doubtful for Tuesday's game after turning his ankle against Florida. Junior guard Earnest Ross, who took two hard hits against Georgia, is a game time decision for the Tigers after experiencing soreness in his back.

"My back was hurting a lot in the game vs. Florida on Saturday but I tried to play through it. Some things you can't play through but I tried to help my teammates but it is still sore and hurts," said Ross. "This is the first time I've ever experienced back pains. Trying to be strong and push through it for my teammates is a tough task."

"We're a little banged up and have a little bit of adversity but I'm looking for some other guys to really step up to help give us some things to win the basketball game," Coach Haith said.

The injury bug first bit the Tigers, when junior forward Tony Criswell missed the UCLA game after fracturing his middle fingers on his left hand against Illinois. This season, Mizzou has only played two games with the full roster available: South Carolina State and Illinois.