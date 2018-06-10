Injury Cancels Heavy Metal Festival

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA - A heavy metal festival ends early after a concertgoer is hit with a tossed beer bottle. It happened Saturday at the Delicious Rox Festival at the Dodge Arena on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Police say the promoter asked for help shutting down the event around 10 p.m. He told police that the insurance provider said to end the show if there were any injuries. The identity and condition of the injured concertgoer was not immediately available. Police say she apparently was hurt when a member of one of the bands threw a bottle into the crowd. The crowd missed out on headliners Drowning Pool and Fear Factory.