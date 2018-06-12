Inmate charged after southwest Missouri jailer assaulted

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer after a Greene County jailer was injured in an attack during the weekend.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says Jesus Araiza was charged Tuesday in the attack on deputy Tyler Dodson. Arnott says the attack occurred Saturday night when Dodson went to talk to Araiza when other inmates complained about his behavior. He says Araiza rushed the deputy and struck Dodson with his handcuffs several times.

The sheriff says Araiza acted so quickly that Dodson was only able to radio for help. Several other officers came to Dodson's rescue.

The deputy suffered several broken bones but was out of the hospital on Tuesday.