Inmate charged in decades-old murder case
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A current inmate at the Missouri Department of Corrections has been charged in a murder that had been unsolved since 1981.
According to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office press release, Conrad Schmitt III has been indicted for the murder of 27-year old Ricky Ridings. Ridings disappeared in June of 1981 and his body was found a week later with a shotgun wound to the head.
The case went cold for 37 years.
Investigators received new information in June 2017, which led them to review the old file and eventually turn over their findings to the Callaway County prosecutor, who presented it to a grand jury, which returned the indictment againts Schmitt Thursday.
He is scheduled for video arrangement on May 18.
