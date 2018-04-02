Inmate Charged with Assaulting Prison Employee

MARYVILLE - An inmate at the Maryville corrections facility is accused of assaulting a female employee there in March. Nodaway County authorities charged Quincy Vaughn, 22, on Wednesday with attempted forcible rape and committing violence against a corrections employee. Officials said Vaughn grabbed the woman while she interviewed him in her office, then choked and beat her. Maryville officials are reviewing safety procedures for employees. The department has sent Vaughn to a maximum-security facility in Cameron.