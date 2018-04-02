Inmate collapses during Boone County Courthouse appearance, dies

BOONE COUNTY - Coroners were preparing to perform an autopsy Wednesday on an inmate who deputies said died after a morning court appearance at the Boone County Courthouse.

The female inmate complained of breathing problems while inside a third floor courtroom. Emergency medical personnel transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Boone County Sheriff's detectives said there are no signs of foul play.

Deputies are conducting an investigation and notifying the inmate's family.