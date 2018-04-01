Inmate Collapses in Missouri County Courtroom, Dies

JACKSON - A 73-year-old jail inmate is dead after collapsing in a southeast Missouri courtroom. The Southeast Missourian reports that Daniel Stroder of Wappapello, Mo., died Monday. He was in court in Jackson, Mo., for arraignment on felony charges that he violated probation by writing a bad check. Coroner John Clifton says an autopsy is planned.

Sheriff John Jordan says Stroder was in court in front of a judge when he began to feel ill. The judge was preparing to furlough Stroder when he collapsed. Bailiffs offered aid until medical personnel arrived and took Stroder to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.