Inmate convicted in deadly 2006 Missouri prison stabbing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An inmate has been convicted of using a makeshift knife to fatally stab a fellow prisoner and injure another in 2006 at a federal prison hospital in Missouri.

The U.S. attorney's office says jurors found 61-year-old Ulysses Jones Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and two other counts Wednesday. Jurors will hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Timothy Baker had taken medication to make him sleep before he was killed at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. The attack happened after Baker accused Jones and another inmate of stealing.

Jones already is serving a life sentence for two robberies and killings in 1979 and 1980 in Washington, D.C. His defense lawyers say he is slowly dying of end-stage renal disease.