Inmate Death at Missouri Prison Investigated

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - The death of a Missouri prisoner is under investigation.

KFVS-TV reports that 35-year-old Jimmy Cox was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at the Farmington Correctional Center in eastern Missouri. An autopsy is planned.

Cox was serving a 10-year sentence for property damage, sexual misconduct with a child, abuse of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and passing bad checks in St. Francois County.