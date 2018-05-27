Inmate Death at Missouri Prison Investigated
FARMINGTON (AP) - The death of a Missouri prisoner is under investigation.
KFVS-TV reports that 35-year-old Jimmy Cox was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at the Farmington Correctional Center in eastern Missouri. An autopsy is planned.
Cox was serving a 10-year sentence for property damage, sexual misconduct with a child, abuse of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and passing bad checks in St. Francois County.
