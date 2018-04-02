Inmate dies after arrest in motel hostage situation

The Associated Press

CAPE GIRADEAU (AP) - Authorities said an inmate accused of taking a woman hostage inside a motel in Miner has died after hanging himself.

The Southeast Missourian reports 31-year-old Gary Ray Corder Jr. died Tuesday. According to a Scott County Sheriff's Office news release, Corder was found unconscious and transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said Wednesday that Corder had hanged himself.

Corder had appeared in court Tuesday morning via video on charges related to the hostage incident.

The man's death is under investigation.