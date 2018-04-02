Inmate Dies in Jail Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - One inmate in dead after a fire in a southern Missouri jail that sent five other prisoners to area hospitals. The Oregon County Sheriff's office said the fire broke out in a cell last night. Oregon County is on the Arkansas state line about 125 miles southeast of Springfield. A jailer was alerted by yelling from prisoners. The smoke was too thick for the jailer to enter the cell area. Firefighters arrived within five minutes, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Seventeen-year-old inmate Jesse Johnson was declared dead at the scene. The sheriff's office was unable to say what Johnson was jailed for. Five other prisoners were taken to hospitals in Springfield and West Plains because of smoke inhalation. An autopsy has been requested to determine Johnson's cause of death. The state fire marshall is investigating the blaze.