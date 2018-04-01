Inmate Escapes Leavenworth Federal Prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are looking for a man who escaped from the minimum security unit at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Prison officials say 49-year-old Joel Rodriguez was missing from his assigned quarters Sunday afternoon. The prison's statement gave no information on how he might have escaped.

Rodriguez was sentenced this year to 98 months in prison for selling drugs. He began serving his sentence on March 28. He is considered non-violent.