Inmate Executed for Two Deaths

The 38-year-old St. Louis man had been convicted of killing two sisters who were pushed off an abandoned bridge in 1991. Prison officials say Gray was given the injection about midnight. The time of death was 12:07am. The U.S. Supreme Court and Governor Blunt turned back appeals for Gray, clearing the way for his execution at one minute past midnight tonight. To the end, Marlin Gray maintained his innocence in the deaths of two sisters pushed from an abandoned Mississippi River bridge 14 years ago. Three other men were also convicted in the case. But Gray was executed early Wednesday in the April 1991 deaths of Julie Kerry and her sister Robin. In a final statement before his execution, the 38-year-old Gray said "This is not a death. It is a lynching." In an interview with The Associated Press hours before his execution, Gray said there was enough reasonable doubt in his case "to choke a horse." He became the fifth person put to death by Missouri this year, and the 66th since the state einstated the death penalty in 1989.