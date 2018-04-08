Inmate Found Mentally Incompetent

The judge Monday ordered 25-year-old David Richard of St. Louis into a mental health facility for six months to determine if the case can proceed. Richard is charged with first-degree murder for the 2003 killing of 29-year-old Lamont Daugherty. Daugherty was killed while the two men were in an administrative segregation cell at the Potosi Correctional Center. Autopsy reports showed Daughterty was apparently stomped to death. If Richard is allowed to stand trial, he could face the death penalty if convicted.