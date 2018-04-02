Inmate gets 20 years tacked on to sentence for assaulting officer

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Correctional Center offender pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a female correctional officer.

Joshua Perkins pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for the attack that happened on May 25, 2015.

Perkins grabbed a CD player from a female corrections officer, hit her in the back of the head, causing her to go unconscious, then climbed on top of her and hit her in the face at least thirty-three times.

The corrections officer suffered multiple fractures in her face, including a broken nose and a fractured orbital socket, along with lacerations on her face, ear and pelvic structure.

The Cole County Court sentenced Perkins to 20 years on top of the sentence he is currently serving for unlawful use of a weapon and attempted first degree robbery.