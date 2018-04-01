Inmate Killed at Jefferson City Prison

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating a homicide involving inmates at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

The Cole County sheriff's office said Monday that inmate Daniel Skipper was killed Sunday in his prison cell. The 65-year-old man had been serving a sentence for statutory rape and sodomy.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect in Skipper's slaying as his cellmate - 23-year-old Ryan Vaught, who was serving a sentence for armed criminal action and assault. He has been placed in a segregated unit.

The sheriff's office said inmates in a neighboring cell reported hearing a violent disturbance. The sheriff's office says Skipper was found with multiple wounds to his face and scalp and had a piece of fabric wrapped around his neck.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.