Inmate Pleads Guilty to 1999 Killing

Joseph Lartonoix, 50, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in exchange for a 20-year sentence. He's already serving 27 years for a 2001 robbery and shooting. Julie Marbel was 29 in 1999 when she was found dead in her apartment building, where Lartonoix worked as a maintenance man. Authorities say he killed Marble for her prescription drugs. In the case that put him behind bars, Lartonoix shot a 79-year-old woman at another apartment complex, where he also worked as a maintenance man.