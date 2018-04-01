Inmate Pleads Guilty to Murder

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state prison inmate has pleaded guilty to murdering a fellow inmate and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Thirty-eight-year-old Shannon Phillips entered the plea this week as part of a deal to spare him the death penalty. Judge Kevin Crane sentenced Phillips to life in prison. Phillips is a former inmate at the now closed Jefferson City Correctional Center. He and fellow inmate Chris Sims hid in a false wall inside the prison's ice house for four days after the October 2003 slaying of inmate Toby Viles. A videotaped statement was played at a preliminary hearing in November 2004. In it, Phillips said he, Sims and Viles had planned the escape. But he decided Viles would be too dangerous after they were out of prison.