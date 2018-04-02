Inmate's Challenge to Execution Secrecy Rejected

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Cole County judge has rejected a Missouri death row inmate's request to halt his upcoming execution by challenging the state's refusal to disclose the identity of its drug supplier for lethal injections.

Condemned inmate John Winfield sought a preliminary injunction that would postpone the June 18 execution. He argued that the Missouri Department of Corrections is violating state public records laws by keeping the details about where it obtains the drug secret.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem was sympathetic to Winfield's appeal In a ruling issued Friday but sided with the state's argument that the Sunshine Law challenge needed to be brought to trial rather than through a court order.