Inmate's Claims About Missing Boy Come Up Empty

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP)- After months of investigation, authorities are dismissing an inmate's claim that he knew what happened to a 9-year-old St. Charles boy who disappeared 25 years ago.

Scott Kleeschulte was 9 when he went missing on June 8, 1988, while walking near a wooded area not far from his home.

Chuck Miceli claimed a former cellmate abducted Scott. Miceli is a former Chicago-area police officer turned informant. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2010 on a federal fraud charge.

Miceli was brought to St. Charles County by U.S. Marshals on June 17 and stayed while police investigated his claims.

St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the investigation yielded nothing new. Miceli was sent back to a federal prison in Florida.