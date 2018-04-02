Inmate turns himself in after leaving prison camp in Kansas

LEAVENWORTH (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has turned himself in after walking away from a minimum-security federal prison camp in Leavenworth.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a release Sunday that 41-year-old Timothy Taylor turned himself in late Saturday night, and is back in the Bureau of Prisons' custody. The department did not provide details about how or where Taylor surrendered.

Taylor was found missing from the Federal Prison Camp at Leavenworth late Friday night. The department says Taylor was serving a 10-year sentence on a drug charge out of the western federal district of Missouri.

There were no details about how Taylor managed to leave the Leavenworth site, which has about 400 male inmates.