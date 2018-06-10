Inmates Help with Missouri Flooding

BIG LAKE (AP) - Inmates joined the National Guard in sandbagging efforts Thursday as floodwater creeps toward homes and businesses across northwest and central Missouri. Big Lake and some other small communities are already submerged. At Craig, inmates and National Guard members are moving sandbags to protect the water treatment plant, schools and an ethanol plant from the rising floodwater. State officials said dozens of levees have been topped or breached since a weekend of drenching thunderstorms raised rivers and generated tornadoes that claimed 12 lives in Kansas. The rain-swollen rivers and streams that make up the Missouri River system are cresting at different times as the water makes its way westward toward St. Louis, where the Missouri River meets the Mississippi.