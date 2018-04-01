Inmates on cleanup crew find $1 million in pot

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northwest Missouri cleanup crew consisting of jail inmates and a sheriff's deputy went into a roadside ravine to clean up trash and instead discovered more than 600 pounds of packaged marijuana.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a crew from Buchanan County jail was working Monday south of St. Joseph when they discovered 678 1-pound packages of pot and three large sacks of loose marijuana.

Buchanan County Drug Strike Force commander Mike Donaldson says the street value of the week, if sold in 1-ounch packages, was worth more than $1 million.

Donaldson says the strike force believes the marijuana was cultivated and harvested locally.

Officials destroyed the drugs by fire Tuesday afternoon.