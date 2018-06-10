Inmates Pay for Prison Stay

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri prison inmates aren't getting much of a free stay. Attorney General Jay Nixon's office says it recovered almost $758 thousand from state inmates this year to reimburse the cost of their care. Since 1993, inmates have paid more than four million dollars in reimbursement. The average cost for a year in prison per inmate is $14 thousand. Nixon's office collects the money under a 1988 law that allows the state to take up to 90 percent of an inmate's assets after accounting for obligations to a spouse or children.