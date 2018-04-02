Inmates Sentenced to Death For Murder in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two inmates at a federal facility in Springfield have been sentenced to death for killing another inmate.

Wesley Paul Coonce Jr. and Charles Michael Hall, inmates at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, were convicted in May of first-degree murder in the 2010 death of 51-year-old Victor Castro-Rodriguez in his cell. Coonce was also convicted of murder by an inmate serving a life sentence.

The Justice Department says in a release that Coonce and Hall were sentenced to death Monday.

Coonce is serving a life sentence out of Texas for a 2002 kidnapping conviction. Hall's serving 16 years for a 2000 conviction in Maine for threatening federal officials. Court documents show he told investigators he wanted to be sentenced to death for killing Castro-Rodriguez.