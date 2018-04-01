Inside Columbia Magazine Hosts Wine and Food Festival

COLUMBIA - Inside Columbia Magazine is hosting its 6th annual Wine and Food Festival this weekend.

The week-long event begins Friday with a wine tasting from 6-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Three dozen Missouri wineries and four Missouri distributors provided more than 400 wines and snacks.

Crystal Midkiff, a marketing representative for the magazine, says 500-700 people are expected to attend the wine and food tasting. "We're excited that this year is drawing a bigger crowd," Midkiff said. "Our owner, Fred Parry, started this festival because he wanted to bring his passion for wine and food to Columbia. Being able to get so many chefs and food and wine distributors to travel here to us is really a big deal."

Tickets are available for purchase at www.ColumbiaWineFest.com. Attendants must be 21 years of age or older. The festival goes through May 17.