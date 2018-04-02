Insight on Possible Bowl for Tigers

Listen closely and you can hear what sounds like an invitation.

"We'd love to have you if you can make it."

It's starting to look like we'll see Missouri in the Insight Bowl.

"If they played like this, they wouldn't be playing for a two-bit bowl like the Insight. They'd be playing for the National Championship game," said Insight Bowl representative Tom Fridena. "That was a great, great football team you saw out there today. They had it all going."

The offense had it going to the tune of almost 500 yards. They scored on their first four possessions.

"He's obviously a very talented player. He can see a lot of things and a lot of players. The good news is he's only a sophomore," said head coach Gary Pinkel.

"Chase is a great quarterback. He's always going to find you. He's always going to find the open man," said wide receiver Tommy Saunders.

A record setting passing season finishes with a record setting day as he passes for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns against the Jayhawks.

"This is exactly like one of those early season games. We got our swagger back. We're going to be full steam headed into the bowl. Build on it and get some momentum headed into next year," Daniel explained.

"Number one, it's an exciting football team and 8 wins is tremendous. In this conference, 8 wins, are you kidding me? That's fantastic," said Fridena.

The Tigers got to eight by using their two tight ends. T. Rucker and Chase Coffman combined to catch 14 passes for 149 yards.

"People were making big plays. That opened the ball up for them and us and Chase Daniel did a good job of spreading the ball around," said Coffman.

"It felt great. I didn't want to come off the field. I just wanted to keep making plays," added Rucker.

Next stop, possibly Arizona, where Insight Bowl hopes the Tiger fans find a way into the stadium.

"I was a little concerned when I saw there were some empty spaces in the stands, until I saw all the tailgaters stop drinking and come inside. I said those are our kind of people, so as a result we'd love to have Missouri come," explained Fridena.

Some insight on the Insight Bowl, they already have Minnesota representing the Big 10. The game is December 29, 2006 on the NFL Network. In 1998 when Missouri played at the Insight Bowl, they played in Tuscon. Now the game is in Tempe.