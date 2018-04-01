Inspector General Reviewing KC Veteran's Death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A federal office responsible for overseeing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reviewing the death of a Kansas City, Missouri, veteran who was killed by police last month after they say he pointed his weapon at them.

Acting VA inspector general Richard J. Griffin told Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder about the review in response to the congressman's May 30 request for an investigation into the death of 26-year-old Issac Sims.

Sims was killed May 25 after allegedly pointing a rifle at police officers following a five-hour standoff at his Kansas City home. A few days earlier he had been told it would be 30 days before he could get a bed at the VA Medical Center in Kansas City for court-ordered treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.