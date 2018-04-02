Insurance, Tax Issues on Tap for Missouri Veto Session

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers will be deciding whether to override any of the vetoes made this year by Gov. Jay Nixon.

The annual veto session that kicks off Wednesday carries some suspense this year for at least two bills. One would expand religious and moral exceptions for state requirements regarding insurance coverage for contraception, sterilizations and abortions. Another bill would re-instate local sales taxes on vehicles bought out of state or from an individual.

Nixon vetoed both measures earlier this summer. To override a veto requires a two-thirds majority in each the House and the Senate. That means majority party Republicans would need support from at least some of Nixon's fellow Democrats in the House to enact the bills despite his vetoes.