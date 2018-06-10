Insurers Seek Dismissal From Suit In Return For $2 Million Payment

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LIBERTY - Automobile liability insurers for the Liberty School District have asked to be dismissed from a lawsuit over a fatal school bus crash last year. The insurers are offering to pay two million dollars, which is the maximum liability amount into a court account. The school district has filed a similar request to be dismissed from the suit. It proposed paying 234-thousand dollars, the maximum amount it could be liable for, into the account. Neither the insurers nor the school district admit any liability for the accident last May. An attorney for the insurance companies said that because of the large number of claims, the best course would be to have the Clay County District Court decide who gets paid and how much. The accident has led to 15 lawsuits, and 192 persons may have claims against the district. The school bus went through the intersection of Missouri 291 and hit two other vehicles, whose drivers were killed. Dozens of children on the bus were injured.