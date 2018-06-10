Insuring Your Health

Many Missouri residents, including Joanne Ivey, struggle to pay for medical care along with their other daily expenses.

"I can't do the things that I'd like to do," she complained. "I'd like to go out to dinner once in awhile, but when you have to think about how much you have to pay for medications or physician bills, it affects everyone."

A study by the Missouri Foundation for Health reported at least 700,000 residents don't have health insurance, up from about 600,000 last year. The report blamed the increase on recent cuts to Medicaid funding and hikes in health insurance costs.

Critics said people who had insurance but can't afford it now just don't know where to get other medical help if their former doctors don't want to provide care any longer. The report also said patients who finally do ask for help are often much sicker because they waited too long to go to a doctor.