Intentional Burn in Sturgeon Concerns Residents

STURGEON - An 80 acre fire on 1500 North Thomas Hill Road in Sturgeon created quite the buzz Sunday evening.

The sky was full of smoke and an orange glow alerting many to call Sturgeon fire officials at around 9:00 in the evening.

Once the 16 firefighters arrived however, they found out the burn was intentional and contained well. The resident and owner of the property just didn't tell anyone his plans.

The owner claims to be a well seasoned burner of his fields. He burns to get rid of some trees and a specific kind of grass. Once burned, prairie grass can grow which he said is helpful to wildlife.

The owner said he has burned his 20 acre field before and nobody has noticed, but once he set his 80 acre field, the sky lit up. Once firetrucks and ambulances arrived, he said he was worried something happened to a neighbor and didn't realize at first that they came for his fire.

Lieutenant Josh Creamer was at home in Sturgeon and got the call to the residence. He said that fire officials urge people to call and let them know if they plan to burn. Details like where the fire will be, how big the flames will be, and how long the fire will last can help firefighters eliminate these unnecessary calls.

Lieutenant Creamer said the owner is not in any trouble and that he did everything right, except for telling them what was going on.