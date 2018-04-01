Interfaith Potluck Dinner Raises Funds

"I just think that these kind of things are helpful. We learn from each other, we live with each other. I think they make a small step towards peace on a larger scale," said John Baker, a First Baptist Church Minister.

Christians, Jews and Muslims joined together to better understand each other, and raise money for local charities. The benefit will help Katrina evacuees like Wanda Evans better adjust to the community.

"A lot has gone on in my life since these last four months. I never thought it'd happen so quickly, but everything has come together. Now I'm just looking to get me a job, and when I get a job I'll be situated," Evans said.

For the more than 200 Katrina evacuees in Columbia, this may be a difficult task.

Boone County Partnership's Kathryn Oberg said, "There's quite a differential pay into what the skills somebody who had worked in New Orleans had in the pay that they would receive, and the pay that they would receive here in Columbia for those same skills."

The supper also raised money for the International Medical and Educational Trust, which benefits victims of the 2005 Pakistani earthquake.