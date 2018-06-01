Interfaith Resource Center Hosts Yard Sale

COLUMBIA - The Interfaith Resource Center of Columbia hosted a yard sale at Rock Bridge Christian Church Monday in hopes of raising funds as well as awareness in the community.

The Interfaith Resource Center is home to the Interfaith Day Center, a day-time drop in center for homeless or at-risk people as well as the Room at the Inn, an overnight cold weather shelter.

The Resource Center is located at 616 Park Ave. in a one bedroom public housing unit and has been there for over a decade.

But this year, the center is looking to relocate to the top floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. The basement of the church is currently home to a soup kitchen.

Money raised at the yard sale will go toward the relocation.

Ruth O'Neill, a board member of the Interfaith Resource Center, said the move to a new location is necessary.

"We're moving from a tiny, inadequate space to a more adequate space," she said. "It's going to cost us more to operate, so we're in need of funds."

O'Neill said the majority of the people working at the yard sale are board members of the center, volunteers and people who had been clients of the Resource Center in the past.

Individuals were also able to purchase a table to sell goods, all contributing to the cause.

"There's a variety of things you can find here," O'Neill said. "All the money is going to a good cause."

For more information on the Interfaith Resource Center, visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CoMoIRC