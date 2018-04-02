Interfaith Service To Give Thanks For Hurricane Relief

AP-MO--InterfaithService 11-17 0083 AP-MO--Interfaith Service-Hurricanes Interfaith service tonight to give thanks for hurricane relief ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Roman Catholic archdiocese of St. Louis is inviting members of other faiths to a service tonight to give thanks for hurricane relief. The prayer service will offer gratitude for help already given and prayers for those who are still in need. The service is at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis (4431 Lindell Boulevard). (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-17-05 0922EST