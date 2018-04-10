Interim chancellor at Missouri S&T named for 1 year

COLUMBIA (AP) — An education official from Oregon will be interim chancellor for the University of Missouri Science and Technology.

Missouri System President Mun Choi announced Friday that Christopher Maples, president-emeritus of the Oregon Institute of Technology, will be interim chancellor for one year at the school in Rolla.

Maples replaces Cheryl Schrader, who will become president of Wright State University. A national search for a permanent chancellor will begin in the fall.

Maples will not be a candidate for the permanent chancellor position.

Maples was president of Oregon Institute of Technology from 2008 until his retirement in December 2016. He also has worked at the Desert Research Institute and Nevada System of Higher Education, the Department of Geological Sciences at Indiana University and the National Science Foundation.