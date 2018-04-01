Interim Chancellor Hank Foley fills in as athletic director

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley announced Friday he will take over for Interim Athletic Director Wren Baker who is taking a job as athletic director at University of North Texas.

Wren worked with the university's athletic department for the past 14 months. His departure comes after the resignation of former Athletic Director Mack Rhoades who left for Baylor.

Foley said in a statement, "I am confident we will continue to attract top-notch candidates and select a new director for athletics that will bring about even greater success for Mizzou."