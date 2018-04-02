Interim chancellor reacts to alleged assault at Speakers Circle

COLUMBIA - MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley released a statement Monday condemning an alleged assault that occurred Thursday afternoon at Speakers Circle.

Foley said one person exercising their right to freedom of expression offended a listener. He said the listener, enraged by the speech, physically assaulted the speaker.

Foley said the incident was "completely unacceptable."

"No one is to be attacked for their speech on this campus and, especially, not at Speakers Circle," Foley said.

Foley said the alleged assaulter was identified and arrested by police Friday.

MU police identified the alleged attacker as Khawhyn Johnson, 19. Police did not say if Johnson was an MU student.