Interim Manager Takes Over at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Director John Glascock announced today that Don Elliott will take over as interim manager of the Columbia Regional Airport, effective immediately.

Elliott replaces Andrew Schneider, who has been released as manager. Schneider became airport manager in November 2010 after the retirement of Kathy Frerking.

Elliott has worked with the City of Columbia and Columbia Regional Airport for 29 years. His interim manager duties include overseeing daily operations of the airport, which include airport safety, facility maintenance and compliance inspection. Glascock said that he has not yet started planning for a permanent replacement.