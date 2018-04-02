Interim police chief in Ferguson resigns a month early

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) — The interim police chief in Ferguson is leaving a month earlier than expected.

The city said in a news release Friday that Andre Anderson submitted his resignation effective Dec. 2.

Anderson was appointed to a six-month interim position in July, taking leave from his job with Glendale, Arizona, police, where he will return. He cited family reasons for his early departure.

Tom Jackson resigned as chief in March after a U.S. Department of Justice report criticized police and court practices in Ferguson. The St. Louis suburb had been under scrutiny since Aug. 9, 2014, when officer Darren Wilson fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed.

Both the Justice Department and a grand jury declined to prosecute Wilson.

The city is still looking for a permanent police chief.