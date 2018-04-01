Internal complaint dropped against Missouri patrol trooper

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who criticized the agency for its investigation into the drowning death of an Iowa man no longer faces an internal complaint filed against him in March.

The Kansas City Star reports former special prosecutor Amanda Grellner withdrew her complaint against the trooper Friday. The specifics of the complaint were never made public.

After Friday's announcement, Henry resigned from the patrol.

Grellner said in a statement that she no longer wanted to be involved in proceedings involving Henry and the patrol. She didn't elaborate on her reasons.

Henry had complained about the patrol's investigation into the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Des Moines, Iowa. Ellingson drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in May 2014 while in the custody of a patrol trooper.