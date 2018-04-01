International Fim Festival Brings Crowd in Columbia

The Central Missouri Returned Peace Corps Volunteers held an international film festival today in MU's student center. The Missouri RPCV sponsored festival presented films from across the world.the feaure film, Kinyarwanda depicted scenes from the Rwandan genocide. The film's director and writer, Alrick Brown, was in attendance and he held workshops as well as hosted a Q&A after the film.

"It was our abojective to show the live and loce of the genocide and not to show the horror because to humanize Rwandans just goes much further I believe in preventing things like this from happening." Brown says.

The event was free to the public, and included a silent auction, international foods and photo contest. Festival organizers say the goal of the festival was to show people a side of the world that they might not otherwise see.

"Our ultimate goal is to connect this community in Missouri to the rest of the world. To share our peace corps experience with them and then people just thinking a little but more just making this world a little bit smaller place." said Mike Burden, event director.

The festival brought many film enthusiasts, putting Chamber'ss auditorium nearly over capacity.