International student drowned during Missouri welcome picnic

MARYVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old student from Seoul, South Korea, who drowned in Missouri, had been attending a picnic to welcome participants in a two-year residential, early college program.

Jae Won Lee drowned Monday night in an unsupervised swimming area in the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in northwest Missouri. He was a first-year student at the Missouri Academy, a program on the Northwest Missouri State campus. It replaces the junior and senior years of high school.

The Maryville Daily Forum reports that the welcome-to-campus picnic ended with an evening swimming session. Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood says no one noticed Lee was missing until the group returned to a bus that was to take them back to the Northwest campus.

Lee's body was found soon after a search began.