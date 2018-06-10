Internet Gambling

ST. LOUIS (AP) -Prosecutors say the founder of Internet gambling firm BetOnSports had planned to escape to a country that would not extradite him to face charges in St. Louis. Federal prosecutors argued yesterday that 48-year-old Stephen Kaplan should not be released on bond before his racketeering and fraud trial. His attorneys have asked U-S Magistrate Judge Mary Ann Medler for more time to respond to prosecutors' allegations. London-based BetOnSports PLC pleaded guilty Thursday to a racketeering conspiracy charge, but Kaplan and Chief Executive David Carruthers are still be prosecuted. Yesterday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Fagan said that when Kaplan was arrested in March the Dominican Republic, he had several forms of identification, and a large sum of cash from four countries where extradition is difficult or impossible.