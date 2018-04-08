Internet Predator Program Clicks Back

Now, Clark and others will get help as local agencies, through the INOBTR program, try to protect children from online dangers. The program takes its name from the shorthand often used in Internet chat rooms.

"The thrust of today's announcement is to highlight the need, and how we've responded to that need, for a collaborative and coordinated approach among both law enforcement and the NGL community across the entire state," said U.S. Attorney Bradley Schlozman.

"We are looking for you, we are going to places you go technologically, we are going to find you, and then we are going to prosecute you," added U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway.

"We hope that, and we plan that, INOBTR will become Missouri's most comprehensive communication outreach program working in partnership with Project Safe Childhood," said Steven Schankman, who has contributed $100,000 to INOBTR.

Authorities said the new program will follow up on all leads to online crime.